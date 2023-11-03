EXCLUSIVE: First look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Maison Margiela edition

Maison Margiela, a French luxury fashion brand, will soon launch yet another phone case for Samsung. This time, we have an exclusive first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Maison Margiela edition and it looks funky.

This year’s model has a more edgy look, with street art and graffiti-inspired designs on the inside of the case and elegant, retro-looking leather on the outside. Different from last year’s edition.

Take a look below:

Last year same month, the fashion house also launched the Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela edition, and at that time, they described it as a combination of “cutting-edge technology” and “radical fashion”. It sported a unique white matte finish with a “décortiqué” design.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was a huge success when it was released in August of this year. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Adreno 740 GPU, and it has a powerful fast-charging battery.

Speaking of retro, the South Korean tech giant also launched the Flip 5 phone with a quaint twist not too long ago. Calling it the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition, the phone takes inspiration from the blue shade of the good ol’ SGH-E700 phone from two decades ago.