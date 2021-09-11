We wrote earlier today that Samsung may still be working on a Note series handset for 2022. The main gimmick of the Note 22 series is of course the integrated S-Pen, and a new patent by Samsung suggests the company is looking to add a few more tricks to the S-Pen’s repertoire.

The March 5, 2021 patent for a “Portable terminal including separable camera,” was published on the 10th of September 2021.

The patent suggests adding a wireless camera module to the S-Pen, which could then serve multiple functions.

One is to replace the front-facing camera by popping up magnetically if needed.

Secondly, the camera can be completely removed and used as a wireless camera for selfies or other purposes.

Lastly, the S-Pen could include a clip, allowing you to attach it to clothes or other objects, again offering new options for its use.

The camera would communicate wirelessly with your phone using WIFI, Bluetooth or NFC, and would otherwise behave as an integrated camera. The device would of course retain its full S-Pen functions, including acting as a remote control for your main camera, and support Air Gestures.

The full patent can be seen here.

via LGD