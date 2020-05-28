Samsung Health now available on 2020 Samsung Smart TV models

Early this year, Samsung announced that it will be bringing its Samsung Health platform to 2020 Smart TVs. Today, Samsung announced the availability of Samsung Health experience for Samsung TV owners. Samsung Health app will allows you to enjoy free premium classes, start new wellness routines and more.

Samsung Health features:

Personalized Profiles : Consumers can create individual accounts for themselves as well as for family members. Each account receives personalized workout recommendations based on preferences.

: Consumers can create individual accounts for themselves as well as for family members. Each account receives personalized workout recommendations based on preferences. Dashboard : Users can connect to Samsung wearables and accompanying mobile app to see their personal stats flow through into one centralized place. They can keep track of the daily stats synced from all devices, analyze progress, and achieve desired goals.

: Users can connect to Samsung wearables and accompanying mobile app to see their personal stats flow through into one centralized place. They can keep track of the daily stats synced from all devices, analyze progress, and achieve desired goals. Content Browse: Samsung Health on TV provides a content-forward experience that allows users to access and consume fitness and wellness content from leading industry partners on the biggest screens available. Everyone has an option to choose from a diverse range of workouts provided by Samsung Health partners, whether in need of a daily meditation or a HIIT workout.

Samsung Health on TV provides a content-forward experience that allows users to access and consume fitness and wellness content from leading industry partners on the biggest screens available. Everyone has an option to choose from a diverse range of workouts provided by Samsung Health partners, whether in need of a daily meditation or a HIIT workout. Routines : Samsung Health helps keep the day energized with individual routines. After consumers set a routine and when the TV is on, it will give a reminder to play personal fitness or mindfulness content according to the schedule. Whether indulging in a morning workout or finishing the day with an evening relaxation session, the routines ensure that every workout plan is carried out easily.

: Samsung Health helps keep the day energized with individual routines. After consumers set a routine and when the TV is on, it will give a reminder to play personal fitness or mindfulness content according to the schedule. Whether indulging in a morning workout or finishing the day with an evening relaxation session, the routines ensure that every workout plan is carried out easily. Challenges: Samsung Challenges also adds cheer and fun to the activities. Users can commit to a personal goal or invite family members to participate in a shared goal. Ranging from workouts to meditation goals, users can enhance motivation and performance throughout the journey to a healthier lifestyle.

Samsung is also offering more than 5,000 hours of free, in-home content. Samsung has also partnered with several other health service providers for this Samsung Health experience on TVs.

Calm : Free mental fitness content including Meditation, Sleep Stories, and Music, in addition to the brand’s popular 10-minute daily meditation offering, the Daily Calm.

: Free mental fitness content including Meditation, Sleep Stories, and Music, in addition to the brand’s popular 10-minute daily meditation offering, the Daily Calm. Fitplan : Free fitness and training content including six “plans” and 50 classes, access to five trainers with high quality audio and video tips, progress tracking, and in-app community features.

: Free fitness and training content including six “plans” and 50 classes, access to five trainers with high quality audio and video tips, progress tracking, and in-app community features. Jillian Michaels : Interactive daily workouts and paid premium customized exercises for all fitness levels including an exclusive 28-day workout plan curated for Samsung TV owners.

: Interactive daily workouts and paid premium customized exercises for all fitness levels including an exclusive 28-day workout plan curated for Samsung TV owners. Echelon : 20 free trial classes including boutique cycling and rowing classes, strength training, boxing, yoga, pilates and more.

: 20 free trial classes including boutique cycling and rowing classes, strength training, boxing, yoga, pilates and more. Obe : 20 free classes for Samsung Smart TV users including Strength, Sculpt, Circuit, Dance, HIIT, Dance-HIIT, Pilates, Yoga, Barre, Bounce, Boxing, prenatal and holiday/event themed classes – refreshed every 2 weeks.

: 20 free classes for Samsung Smart TV users including Strength, Sculpt, Circuit, Dance, HIIT, Dance-HIIT, Pilates, Yoga, Barre, Bounce, Boxing, prenatal and holiday/event themed classes – refreshed every 2 weeks. Barre 3: 50 pieces of free content to take care of the body and mind including full body workouts, strength & conditioning, mindfulness, cardio and more.

Source: Samsung