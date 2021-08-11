Samsung announces the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G at the lower price of $1,799

Samsung today announced the much-awaited Galaxy Z Fold3 foldable smartphone. The Z Fold3 comes with an undisrupted 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display, and the first ever S Pen support on a foldable device. The Z Fold3 is also more durable than its predecessor. It comes with IPX8 water resistance, the toughest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to protect against scratches and accidental drop, a new protective film made of stretchable PET and optimized display panel layers resulting in a Main Screen that’s 80% more durable than previous devices.
Other highlights of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3:
- With the new Eco display technology applied to the screen, it’s 29% brighter while consuming less energy.
- Experience even smoother scrolling and quick device interaction with the Super Smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate now on both the Main and Cover Screens.
- S Pen for Z Fold3 comes in two options: S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. Both feature a specially engineered retractable Pro tip with force limit technology to protect Z Fold3’s Main Screen for peace of mind while using the S Pen.
- Z Fold3 is built with a sleeker, thinner, and lighter design for even better portability than Galaxy Z Fold2. It comes with a choice of three timeless colors: Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver.
Pricing and Availability:
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will be available at the lower price of $1,799.99 and it will be available for pre-order beginning August 11 in select markets, including the U.S., Europe, and Korea. Users that pre-order Z Fold3 will get a year of Samsung Care+ protection. The device will be covered from accidental damage, including screen replacement, water damage and back cover replacement. The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 Thom Browne Edition will be available for pre-order beginning August 11, 2021 in select markets with limited numbers.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Tech Specs:
|Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Specifications
|Display
|Main Screen
|7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (22.5:18)
Infinity Flex Display (2208 x 1768)
374ppi, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate
900 nits(HBM), 1200 nits(peak)
|*Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’s Main Screen size is 7.6? in the full rectangle and 7.4? with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners.
|Cover Screen
|6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (24.5:9), 2268 x 832
387ppi, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate
1000 nits(HBM), 1500 nits(peak)
|*Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’s Cover Screen size is 6.2? in a full rectangle and 6.1? accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole.
|Dimension & Weight
|Folded
|67.1 x 158.2 x 16.0mm(Hinge) – 14.4mm(Sagging)
|Unfolded
|128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4mm
|Weight
|271g
|Camera
|Cover Camera
|10MP Selfie Camera : F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22?m, FOV: 80?
|Under display camera
|4MP Under display camera: F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0?m, FOV: 80?
|Rear Triple Camera
|12MP Ultra Wide Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12?m, FOV: 123?
12MP Wide-angle Camera: Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.8?m, FOV: 83?
Super clear glass with Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX
|AP
|5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor
? 2.84GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz
|Memory
|12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage (UFS3.1)
12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage (UFS3.1)
|*Availability may vary by market. Actual storage space may vary by market, model, file size and format.
|Battery
|4,400mAh (typical) dual battery*
|*Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,275mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.
|Charging
|Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless*
Wireless PowerShare**Fast Charging 25WFast wireless charging 10WReverse wireless charging 4.5W
|*Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC, Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA
**Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note10, Note10+, Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment.
|Water Resistance
|IPX8
|*IPX8 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Not dust-resistant.
|OS
|Android 11
|Network
|[LTE]*: Enhanced 4X4 MIMO, 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20
[5G]**: Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave
|*Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.
**Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.
|Connectivity
|[Wi-Fi 6E] 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax HE160 MIMO, 1024QAM [Bluetooth] Bluetooth® v 5.2 (LE up to 2Mbps), USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) [Ultra Wide Band]
|*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain countries.
|SIM Card
|One eSIM and Two Nano SIM
|*SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market and carrier.
**eSIM availability may vary depending on software version, region and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM.
|Payment
|Samsung Pay
Credit & debit cards: supports MST and/or NFC
|*Available in select markets. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on market, carrier, and service providers.
|Sensors
|Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor
|Authentication
|Lock type: pattern, PIN, password
Biometric lock type: Fingerprint sensor*, Face recognition
|*Galaxy Z Fold3 5G has a Capacitive Fingerprint sensor on the side.
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.)
Audio playback format : MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF
|*DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format.
|Video
|Video playback format: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM
TV connectionWireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30fps) / Wired: supports Display Port over USB type-C. Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter. (DisplayPort 4K UHD at 60 fps)
|Security
|Knox platform: real-time monitoring and protection.
Virus, malware prevention.Secure Folder: a secure space on the device to isolate and protect content such as apps, photos, movies, and private files.
|*Virus and malware prevention solution providers may vary depending on market. Availability may vary by market and carrier.
|Colors
|Phantom Black, Phantom Green, Phantom Silver
|In the Box
|Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Data Cable, Ejection Pin, Quick Start Guide
|*Actual components may not be available depending on the model and region. Package color may vary depending on device color.
Source: Samsung