Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s Ultra-thin Glass does not appear to have defeated the dreaded crease

The flexible screens in folding smartphones are made of plastic, and creasing has become an expected fact of life for these devices.

We, however, had high hopes that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip would be an exception, due to being covered with Ultra Thing Glass, a unique Samsung feature.

A photo sent to Engadget which can be seen above has however dashed our hopes, as a crease can clearly be seen in the fold area.

Of course, this is not the end of the world, as the device will still be perfectly usable, and we may be looking at an early prototype which is not fully optimised. Still, given the experience with other folding phones, however, it seems likely we should reserve judgement till at least a few weeks of real-world use has been observed.

If you are still eager to pick one up, the full specs of the handset have already leaked, and can be seen below:

Samsung is highlighting the below as the stand out features of Galaxy Z Flip:

Galaxy Z Flip’s folding display is made of groundbreaking Ultra-Thin Glass.

Galaxy Z Flip comes with a sleek design and when folded enhances pocket portability.

Galaxy Z Flip comes with a breakthrough camera that can capture 4K videos.

The camera in the Galaxy Z Flip will allow you to take great night time stills, videos and hyperlapse videos.

The small LED display on the outside of the device will allow you to stay in the know with discreet notifications.

Multi Active Windows feature allows you to work across multiple apps once. You can even drag and drop between applications.

Galaxy Z Flip features an optimized UX for great mobile experience.

Key specs of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Octo-core processor

6.7 inch 1080×2636 pixel Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with Always On, Infinity-O design

8GB RAM and 256GB UFS3.0

12 MP Dual pixel f/1.8 primary camera with OIS, 12 MP Ultra wide angle f/2.2 camera

10 MP Dual Pixel f/2.4 front camera

3300 mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 15 watts and wireless charging up to 9 watts

Folded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 6.9-7.2 mm, Unfolded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 15.4-17.3 mm

Weight: 183 grams

Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi 6 (2.4+5GHz, WiFi direct, Mirrorlink, Smart View)

Will any of our readers be picking one up? Let us know below.

Via SamMobile