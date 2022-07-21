Samsung has officially confirmed that it will launch its next-generation foldable phones, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, on August 10. But ahead of their official launch, we learned how much the Galaxy Z Flip 4 would cost. Pricebaba has learned through tipster Sudhanshu the European prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

According to the tipster, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will start at EUR 1,080 (~ $1,100) for the base variant with 128GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will also be available in 256GB and 512GB variants, which will set you back EUR 1,160 (~$1284) and EUR 1,280 (~$1304), respectively.

However, it’s worth noting that these are European pricing, and their equivalent USD values are not what you will pay if you’re based in the USA. The pricing in the USA and in other parts of the world will be different than in Europe. Also, these are just rumors and backed by Samsung, so you should take it with a grain of salt.

If you haven’t heard about the previous Galaxy Z Flip 4 rumors, below are the rumored specifications that will give you an idea about what’s inside the device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rumored specifications

The Z Flip 4 will have a fingerprint sensor embedded inside the power button on the side of the device, just like their predecessors. Additionally, the battery life will hopefully be better in the newer generation Z Flip 4. And of course, powering the device will be Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The Z Flip 4 will look very similar to its predecessor.

Main display: 6.7-inch FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

Outer display: 2.1-inch sAMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128/256GB

Main Cam: 12MP + 12MP (UW)

Inner Cam: 10MP

Do you love foldable phones? If yes, are you excited about Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy foldable devices? Let us know in the comments.