Google Wear smartwatches have long been held back by ancient Qualcomm SoCs, but according to a new rumour, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series will not have to deal with this issue, despite running a Google operating system.

SamMobile reports that the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 will be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos W920 chipset.

This is the upgrade from the existing Exynos 9110 which has been used for Samsung’s Tizen devices for some years now and which powered the Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active 2 and the Galaxy Watch 3.

The new Exynos W920 chipset is 1.25x faster and has 8.8x better graphics performance. There is also 1.5GB of RAM, up from 1 Gb on the Galaxy Watch3, which should also mean smoother performance.

Amazon Canada recently spilt most of the other beans, with listings for both the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 will be available in 42mm and 44mm with a 1.19-inch display. It will feature fitness tracking, including body composition analysis, Advanced Sleep, V02 Max, blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, and more.

In terms of sensors, it features GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC support, is water-resistant and has a 247mAh battery. It will retail for $309.85.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in 44mm and 46mm sizes, has a rotating bezel, stainless steel body, two side buttons, and silicone bands.

It will feature fitness tracking, including body composition analysis, Advanced Sleep, V02 Max, blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, and more. It also offers GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC support, is water-resistant and has a 247mAh battery. It will retail for $427.73.

The devices are not available yet for pre-order, with us presumably needing to wait for the actual launch event on the 11th of August, with shipping slated for the 27th August.