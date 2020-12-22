Samsung is having an Unpacked event on the 14th January, and it appears the event will feature a surprise comeback of a popular 2019 Samsung accessory.

Evan Blass from Voice reports that Samsung will be using the event to launch the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 in a new colour – Rose Gold.

While Samsung has since released the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, that device actually has the same innards and sensors as the Watch Active2, with most of the improvements cosmetic.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is powered by Exynos 9110 SoC clocked at 1.15 GHz, coupled with 768 MB RAM and 4 GB of built-in storage. The smartwatch also comes with 5 ATM rating along with an IP68 certification. The watch also features a heart rate monitor that is capable of performing an electrocardiogram (ECG).

The smartwatch will be launched along with the Samsung Galaxy S21 range and the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.