At their Unpacked event, Samsung has launched a version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 in a new colour – Rose Gold.

The device has the same innards and sensors as the Watch Active2, with the improvements only cosmetic. The 40mm smartwatch is also only available in its Bluetooth version, with the watch retailing for only $249.99.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is powered by Exynos 9110 SoC clocked at 1.15 GHz, coupled with 768 MB RAM and 4 GB of built-in storage. The smartwatch also comes with 5 ATM rating along with an IP68 certification. The watch also features a heart rate monitor that is capable of performing an electrocardiogram (ECG).

Check it out at Samsung here.

via Pocketnow