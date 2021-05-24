Samsung announces Galaxy Tab S7 FE with Snapdragon 750G and S-Pen support

Samsung has officially unveiled a new tablet in the Galaxy Tab S7 series. The new Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet comes with a 12.4-inch LCD display with 2,560 x 1,600 (WQXGA) resolution and S-Pen support. This new tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octo-core processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Thanks to 10090 mAh batter, Galaxy Tab S7 FE will deliver 12 hours of battery life.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE also comes with 5G support for seamless wireless connectivity in addition to 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO WiFi. You can now order this new tablet in two iconic colors (Mystic Black and Mystic Silver) for 649 euros from the source link below.

Source: Samsung Germany via: WinFuture