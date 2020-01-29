After months of beta testing, Samsung is finally pushing stable Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update to Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphones. The update is currently available in select regions — the OneUI 2.0 update is currently available for Galaxy S9 users in the U.S., Netherlands, and Germany.

Interestingly, the OneUI 2.0 update is rolling to smartphones that are running Android 9 Pie and those who’re running Android OneUI 2.0 beta builds haven’t received the stable Android 10 update yet.

The Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update brings plenty of new features and improvements to the overall stability of the device. Additionally, the update will also bring a system-wide dark mode along with Smart Lock Screen, Digital Wellbeing, a new Focus mode, a new gesture navigation system, and January security patch.

Samsung Galaxy smartphones that received the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update so far are Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus, Note 9, S10, S10 Plus. Samsung is also going to make the Android 10 update to more Galaxy smartphones in the coming days.

To download and install the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update on your Galaxy S9 smartphone, you can head over to device Settings > System update> Download.