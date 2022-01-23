Samsung is rather famous for not being able to contain leaks, and very often it is their own sites which leak information. This is once again the case with the exact date of their Spring Unpacked 2022 launch event, which has been leaked by code on Samsung’s website.

TechInsider has noticed that Samsung’s website has a calendar link to their Unpacked 2022 event which delivers all he details:

Samsung Electronics confirmed this date by adding in code to their “Unpacked 2022” website that has not been activated yet. These "add to calendar" links add the Event to your calendar, February 9th 10am EST.

The details are:

Galaxy S22 Release: Unpacked: February 9th at 10am EST

Pre-reservation: February 14th~21st.

Pre-booking open: February 21st~24th.

Release: February 25th

The launch date would therefore be 3 PM UK Time, or 8:30 PM IST.

GALAXY S22 RUMORED SPECS

If rumours are to be believed, the upcoming Galaxy S22 series will be powered by Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD Mobile Radeon GPU with RDNA2 graphics. Rumour also has it that it’ll have a triple camera setup — a 50 MP main camera, an ultrawide camera, and a telephone camera with 3x optical zoom. The Ultra version is expected to offer a 108 MP main camera. Other features include a 120 Hz display, stereo speakers, fast charging, wireless charging, and water resistance.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 5000 mAh battery and support a 45W charging speed, which is expected to be significantly better than the 25W used in the Galaxy S21. The 45W charger is certainly not the fastest charger right now as Xiaomi 11T Pro rocks a 120W, which can take the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 23 minutes.

According to Snoopy, Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available in the following options:

Samsung Galaxy S22 8GB RAM (LPDDR5X) 128GB or 256GB internal storage Colors: Pink Gold (Rose gold), Green, Black, and White

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 8GB RAM (LPDDR5X) 128GB or 256GB internal storage Colours: Pink Gold (Rose gold), Green, Black, and White

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 12/16GB RAM 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB internal storage options Colours: Dark Red, Black, and White



