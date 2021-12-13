Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup will be the company’s new premium smartphone offering, and we’re all excited about it. To add to the excitement, Samsung has published the Galaxy S22 support page on its official Chinese portal, hinting that the official launch could be imminent.

There were rumors that Samsung would announce the Galaxy S22 in early February, and now after seeing the support page, there is no reason to believe that the rumors were false.

On the Samsung China website, SM-S901U, SM-906U, SM-908U model numbers have been assigned to the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra(via SamMobile). Apart from confirming the model numbers, the support page confirms that the S22 series will support 5G connectivity and Samsung DeX. It reveals nothing beyond that, which is not surprising.

Samsung Galaxy S22 won’t be the company’s first Galaxy phone in 2022. The company will unveil the much-awaited Galaxy S21 FE before the S22, and if rumors are to be believed the announcement will happen on January 4, so it’ll have a tight schedule in the first quarter of the year.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be based on the Exynos 2000 chip and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 depending on the region. It will have a 120 Hz screen refresh rate, stereo speakers, fast charging, wireless charging, and water resistance.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will pack a giant 5,000 mAh battery and will support 45W fast charging. The non-Ultra models, Galaxy S22 and S22+, will likely settle on the 25W fast-charging speed.

The Galaxy S22 series will face fierce competition from the OnePlus 10 series as both the phones will release around the same time period. Overall, 2022 will be very exciting for us tech enthusiasts.

According to rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be unveiled on February 8. And unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro, the S22 series will be available globally right from the start.