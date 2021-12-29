Samsung is set to soon enter its yearly contender in the flagship battle between the iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy range, with the Samsung Galaxy S22 set to be launched in around 9 weeks.

Like every Samsung flagship the device has been well leaked, and today we have some comparison photos of the Samsung Galaxy S22 vs the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Notably, the S22 pictured in the device is a display dummy purchased by reliable leaker Ice Universe, but they still give is a pretty good look at what the final product will look like.

The devices are obviously radically different in size, but this year the S22’s camera cluster cuts a significantly more elegant line than Apple’s asymmetric design.

The iPhone 13 of course brought back the elegant flat edges of the iPhone 5, and whether you prefer that over the rounded band of the S22 range is a personal preference.

SamMobile has also posted some more photos of the S2 range, and it is notable that the direct competitor to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, features a radically different design to the rest of the S22 range, having being derived from the Note 20 line.

Samsung is expected to launch the devices on the 8th of February, only a few weeks away.

See the leaked specs below:

GALAXY S22 RUMORED SPECS

If rumours are to be believed, the upcoming Galaxy S22 series will be powered by Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD Mobile Radeon GPU with RDNA2 graphics. Rumour also has it that it’ll have a triple camera setup — a 50 MP main camera, an ultrawide camera, and a telephone camera with 3x optical zoom. The Ultra version is expected to offer a 108 MP main camera. Other features include a 120 Hz display, stereo speakers, fast charging, wireless charging, and water resistance.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 5000 mAh battery and support a 45W charging speed, which is expected to be significantly better than the 25W used in the Galaxy S21. The 45W charger is certainly not the fastest charger right now as Xiaomi 11T Pro rocks a 120W, which can take the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 23 minutes.

According to Snoopy, Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available in the following options:

Samsung Galaxy S22 8GB RAM (LPDDR5X) 128GB or 256GB internal storage Colors: Pink Gold (Rose gold), Green, Black, and White

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 8GB RAM (LPDDR5X) 128GB or 256GB internal storage Colours: Pink Gold (Rose gold), Green, Black, and White

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 12/16GB RAM 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB internal storage options Colours: Dark Red, Black, and White



You can track all the latest news related to the Galaxy S22 series here.