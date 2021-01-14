Samsung officially announces Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra

As expected, Samsung today officially launched the Galaxy S21 lineup. The new Galaxy S21 lineup includes three devices: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Read about these new devices below.
Samsung Galaxy S21:
- The Galaxy S21 is the most affordable device in the lineup.
- It comes with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED flat FHD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
- The device will be powered by Exynos 2100 Octa-core processor (Snapdragon 888 in some markets), 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.
- The device will feature a triple camera setup (12MP Ultra-Wide camera, 12MP Wide-angle camera, 64MP Telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom) on the back and a single 10MP camera on the front.
- The Galaxy S21 will include a 4000mAh battery with support for Super Fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare.
- The Galaxy S21 will start at $799.
Samsung Galaxy S21+:
- It comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED flat FHD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
- The device will be powered by Exynos 2100 Octa-core processor (Snapdragon 888 in some markets), 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.
- The device will feature a triple camera setup (12MP Ultra-Wide camera, 12MP Wide-angle camera, 64MP Telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom) on the back and a single 10MP camera on the front.
- The Galaxy S21+ will include a 4800mAh battery with support for Super Fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare.
- The Galaxy S21+ will start at $999.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:
- It comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED flat FHD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
- The device will be powered by Exynos 2100 Octa-core processor (Snapdragon 888 in some markets), 12GB/16GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB storage.
- The device will feature a quad camera setup (12MP Ultra-Wide camera, 108MP Wide-angle camera, 2 10MP Telephoto cameras with 10X optical zoom) on the back and a single 40MP camera on the front.
- The Galaxy S21+ will include a 5000mAh battery with support for Super Fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare.
- The Galaxy S21 Ultra will start at $1199.
S21 and S21+ will be available in a range of eye-catching colors, including a new signature color: Phantom Violet. And each device is coated with a luxurious haze finish on the back for a sophisticated look and feel. Galaxy S21 Ultra available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver and it is coated in a luxurious haze finish for an all-around sophisticated and timeless look. Galaxy S21 Ultra also has three Exclusive Samsung.com Colorways- Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Brown and offers improved durability with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, the toughest Gorilla Glass yet.
