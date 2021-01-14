Samsung officially announces Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Colors

As expected, Samsung today officially launched the Galaxy S21 lineup. The new Galaxy S21 lineup includes three devices: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Read about these new devices below.

Samsung Galaxy S21:

  • The Galaxy S21 is the most affordable device in the lineup.
  • It comes with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED flat FHD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
  • The device will be powered by Exynos 2100 Octa-core processor (Snapdragon 888 in some markets), 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.
  • The device will feature a triple camera setup (12MP Ultra-Wide camera, 12MP Wide-angle camera, 64MP Telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom) on the back and a single 10MP camera on the front.
  • The Galaxy S21 will include a 4000mAh battery with support for Super Fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare.
  • The Galaxy S21 will start at $799.

Samsung Galaxy S21+:

  • It comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED flat FHD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
  • The device will be powered by Exynos 2100 Octa-core processor (Snapdragon 888 in some markets), 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.
  • The device will feature a triple camera setup (12MP Ultra-Wide camera, 12MP Wide-angle camera, 64MP Telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom) on the back and a single 10MP camera on the front.
  • The Galaxy S21+ will include a 4800mAh battery with support for Super Fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare.
  • The Galaxy S21+ will start at $999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

  • It comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED flat FHD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
  • The device will be powered by Exynos 2100 Octa-core processor (Snapdragon 888 in some markets), 12GB/16GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB storage.
  • The device will feature a quad camera setup (12MP Ultra-Wide camera, 108MP Wide-angle camera, 2 10MP Telephoto cameras with 10X optical zoom) on the back and a single 40MP camera on the front.
  • The Galaxy S21+ will include a 5000mAh battery with support for Super Fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare.
  • The Galaxy S21 Ultra will start at $1199.

S21 and S21+ will be available in a range of eye-catching colors, including a new signature color: Phantom Violet. And each device is coated with a luxurious haze finish on the back for a sophisticated look and feel.  Galaxy S21 Ultra available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver and it is coated in a luxurious haze finish for an all-around sophisticated and timeless look. Galaxy S21 Ultra also has three Exclusive Samsung.com Colorways- Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Brown and offers improved durability with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, the toughest Gorilla Glass yet.

Source: Samsung

