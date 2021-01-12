We are mere days from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 range on the 14th, but this does not mean the leaks have to stop.

The latest to leak is the custom colours available for the handset, posted by Roland Quandt.

It appears besides Phantom Silver and Phantom Black trims there will be three additional custom colours, a titanium version, dark blue and brown version.

Some versions of the handset will also be available in a rose-gold colour.

The colours may be limited to more expensive configurations of the handset.

The rest of the specs of the handsets include:

Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S21 Ultra Processor Snapdragon 888 5G Snapdragon 888 5G Snapdragon 888 5G Storage 256GB 256GB 256GB, 512GB option Screen size 6.2-inch 6.7-inch 6.8-inch Camera 64-megapixel triple camera modules 64-megapixel triple camera modules 108-megapixel S-Pen no no Yes Colour violet, grey, white, and pink violet, silver and black silver and black Launch Date 14/2/2021 14/2/2021 14/2/2021

The device is being launched on the 14th January at an Unpacked event and will hit shelves on the 29th January 2021.

via Pocketnow