Although we’re still almost a year away from the release of a Galaxy S20 successor, which will likely be called Galaxy S21, rumors have already started surfacing, revealing Samsung’s plans for the device. A few days ago, we reported Samsung wants to label the Galaxy S21 as the first Galaxy smartphone to come with an under-display selfie camera. And now, a new rumor suggests that the South Korean company has so many things planned for the selfie camera of the Galaxy S20 successor.

According to the rumor, Samsung is planning a large sensor and OIS, short for Optical Image Stabilization, for the selfie camera of the Galaxy S21 selfie camera. To be more specific, the company is planning a large 1/2” sensor with OIS. For the sake of comparison, the latest Galaxy S20 and S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra use 1/3.2” and 1/2.65” respectively.

There are multiple benefits of using large camera sensors. For instance, larger sensors provide a higher resolution and allow more light to enter the camera, resulting in improved low-light performance. There are multiple other benefits as well.

Samsung has another plan for Galaxy S21. A slightly smaller sensor that is 1/2.55” along with OIS is also under consideration. Whatever the case may be, both 1/2” and 1/2.55” will be able to provide an improved selfie camera performance.

The rumor also says that these improved camera performances may also come to Samsung’s mid-tier smartphones such as the Galaxy S series as the company is planning to add the new camera setup to its high mid-range smartphones.

Source: Clien; Via: GSMArena