Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) is now selling at a discounted price at Amazon. You can now buy the toned-down variant of the S20 smartphone for just $599 (was $699) from Amazon, so you’re getting a chance to save $100 on the purchase.

With Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung’s aim is to offer the premium experience of the S20 at an affordable price. You can check out some of the specifications of the S20 FE below.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features:

Triple camera setup on the back and 32MP single camera on the front.

6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

4,500mAH battery for decent battery life.

Water and dust resistant IP68 rated.

Comes in a variety of stunning, lively colors — Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White. It features a premium textured haze effect that minimizes fingerprints and smudges.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Tech specs: