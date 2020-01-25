The Samsung Galaxy S20 range is being launched in around 2 weeks, and just in time the S20 and S20+ have received regulatory approval from the FCC.

Bearing the model numbers SM-G981U and SM-G986U, the 5G versions of the handsets have been approved for sale in the USA. The S20 Ultra and the LTE versions of the handsets are expected to follow soon.

The latest known specs, pricing and marketing renders for the handsets have leaked earlier and can be seen below:

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G:

Gallery

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is the most affordable device in the Galaxy S20 series and it will be offered in 4G and 5G variants. The Samsung Galaxy S20 4G will cost €899 while the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G will cost €999. Both the variants will be available in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink colors.

The Galaxy s20 5G will feature a 6.2-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will be powered by the Exynos 990 chipset coupled with 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone will feature a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor at the back, and a 10MP unit at the front. The back cameras will have support for 3x optical zoom and 8K video recording, while the front camera will be able to record 4K at 60fps. Other specs include a 4,000mAh battery, Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers by AKG and IP68 certification.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G:

Gallery

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G will be available in Cosmic Black, Cosmic Grey and Cloud Blue colors and it will be available starting at €1099.

Talking about the Galaxy S20+ 5G, it will feature a slightly larger 6.7-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED with the same 20:9 aspect ratio. It’ll feature a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the back, ToF sensor and a 10MP selfie snapper at the front. The back cameras will have support for 3x optical zoom and 8K video recording, while the front camera will be able to record 4K at 60fps. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery, and that’s 500mAh more than what Galaxy S20 offers. Other specs include Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers by AKG and IP68 certification.

A hands-on video by MobileFun on dummies used for case manufacture gives us a good look at the various sizes of the devices and can be seen here.

Via SamMobile