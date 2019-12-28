In the lead up to the release of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, specs of the device have been revealed through various leaks, which provided subtle hints of the final design. One leak revealed that the camera will include a Tilt-OIS feature, which delivers blur-free photographs, thanks to gyroscope sensors which tilt the optical components to counteract the movements of shaky hands.

Now, the Galaxy S10 Lite’s user manual officially reveals further design details which confirm the design of the camera once and for all. In the manual, we can see a punch-hole camera that’s centred, as speculated. All physical buttons will be situated on the right-hand-side.

Here we can see the following components:

Receptor

Front-facing camera

SIM and microSD card tray

Volume Key

Side key (power button?)

Touchscreen

Fingerprint scanner sensor

Earphone connector / multifunctional USB-C connector

A 3.5mm headphone jack cannot be seen, so we can assume it won’t be included in the handset.

The back of the phone houses three cameras, and three antennae. Here we can see a vertically arranged triple camera system, like in the Galaxy Note 10/10+. The NFC, MST and main antennas are also highlighted in the diagram.

Rear components:

Microphone

GPS antenna

Triple rear camera

Flash

NFC antenna

MST antenna

Main antenna

Speaker

Microphone

The main camera is 48-megapixel, with F/ 2.0 aperture and, as before, Tilt-OIS. The second is an ultra-wide-angle camera, 12-megapixel with F/ 2.2 aperture. The final one is a 5-megapixel, F/ 2.4 macro camera.

Other confirmed specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octacore SoC up to 284 gigahertz, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage and possible UFS, microSD expandable up to 1TB. The screen is 6.7-inch and features a 2400 x 1080 pixel SuperAMOLED display with a 19.5: 9 aspect ratio. The 4500 mAh battery offers Super Fast Charging 2.0, with up to 45 Watt via USB-C. The device will be 8.1mm thick and will come in black, white and blue.

The price of the device is 679.99 Euros, and we can expect its release within the next few days.

Source: Sammobile