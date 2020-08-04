Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra to get 3 months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a MOGA controller

Samsung is launching the new Galaxy Note20 series smartphones at its online event tomorrow. Thanks to the partnership between Samsung and Microsoft, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra will be the first smartphone that will be optimized for Xbox Game Pass cloud game streaming. Samsung is planning to market the device as an ultimate portable gaming console.

In the following markets where Cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be available, Samsung will have a special pre-order offer.

Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

All Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra pre-orders in these markets will get a 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and the MOGA XP5-X Plus controller. The MOGA XP5-X Plus delivers the familiarity of an Xbox style controller, plus Bluetooth, a detachable phone clip, and mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons. It also includes an integrated 3000mAh rechargeable Power Bank that can be used to charge Android mobile devices on the go.

via: Ronald, Ishan