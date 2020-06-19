We’ve heard rumors that suggested that the upcoming Galaxy Note20 series comprises two models, Note20 and Note20+. But the rumors quickly died down as the Galaxy Note20 Ultra recently appeared on the Bluetooth SIG Certification site, making it amply clear that just like the S20 series, the upcoming Note20 line will comprise three models with various hardware specifications.

Now, what we’ve for you is the specs and the first look at the most premium model in the Note20 lineup that is Galaxy Note20 Ultra, courtesy of Ice Universe. The tipster posted four images of Note20 Ultra, revealing the front part of the smartphone. As we can see at the below images, the Note20 Ultra will feature a curved display, much like the S20 Ultra, and if you give it a closer look, we’ll also notice a center-aligned hole punch located at the top of the display.

Gallery

The tipster also claims that the Note20 Ultra is essentially an upgraded version of last year’s Note10+. As you may have already noticed, the curve in the Note20 Ultra is pretty steep, unlike the S20 lineup and like last year’s Note10+. Ice Universe also compared the Note20 Ultra with Note10+ and his findings are as follows:

The bezel on both sides are narrowed by 0.29mm.

The forehead and chin together narrowed a total of 0.4mm.

The hole diameter is reduced by 1mm.

The thickness of the fuselage is reduced by 0.3mm.

The similarities between the Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note10+ are limited to the design aesthetic only. If we talk about the internals, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra packs pretty much all the latest components, as you’d expect from a flagship in mid-2020. The most premium model in the Note20 lineup packs Snapdragon 865+ and features a 120Hz LTPO display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440(QHD). Another interesting feature about the Note20 Ultra is that users will be able to turn on QHD+120Hz at the same time, something which S20 users cannot do.

Moreover, Samsung is adding a new camera functions in the Note20 Ultra, though we currently have no about what these functions will do. The company will also introduce a new S Pen for the smartphone, and some new features for the pen are also expected.