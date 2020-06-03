It’s widely reported that Samsung’s upcoming flagship, the Galaxy Note20 series will include Galaxy Note20 and Note20+, as opposed to the Galaxy S20 lineup, which includes a third model — the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Now, we’ve just learned that Samsung Galaxy Note20 will include a third model and it will be called Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

Galaxy Note20 Ultra has recently surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG Certification site, thus confirming the fact that the Note20 series will include a third model. It’s not very often that we see the retail name of a smartphone in the Bluetooth SIG Certification site, so this is clearly an exception.

Apart from confirming the existence of Galaxy Note20 Ultra, the listing also gave us a few key pieces of information about the Note20 Ultra. According to the Certification, the model number of the Note20 Ultra will be SM-N986U. It also claims that the smartphone will have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

While we still don’t about the key specs of the Note20 Ultra, it’s pretty much safe to say that Galaxy Note20 Ultra will be the most expensive as well as the most premium model in the Note20 lineup.

via MSP