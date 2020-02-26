Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series a few days ago. The most expensive S20, which is S20 Ultra, costs more than $1500 and except for a stunning display and more power, there isn’t anything exceptional about the S20 Ultra. And this is why the older Galaxy phone should be one of your buying options if you want a phone that offers more value for money.

Speaking of older Galaxy phones, Samsung Galaxy Note9 is still a very capable smartphone and most importantly, the smartphone is now available at a discounted price.

The can save $522 on the 512GB variant of the Galaxy Note9 smartphone and that means you can now purchase the Note9 at a price point of $727.47, down from its original $1,250 price point.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 is powered by Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM. It features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2960 x 1440. It has Bluetooth 5, NFC, and 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, but the good news is you’ll be able to update it to Android 10.

You can purchase the Note9 here from Amazon.