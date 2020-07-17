The junior member of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 line-up has not received much attention, but today Evan Blass aka evLeaks posted a 3D render of the device, showing it in every detail.

The device features a flat 1080P screen 1cm longer than the Note 10 running at only 60 Hz, feature a 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, time-of-flight sensor and will reportedly cost around $999.

The handset is set to be released at a Samsung Unpacked event on the 5th August 2020. Samsung is reportedly planning to release a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Lite to address the affordability gap in 2021.