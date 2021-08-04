Samsung’s upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds2 has been unboxed on video, with a short review which also gives us a first impression of the headset.

The video review was performed by YouTube channel The Mobile Central, a full week before Samsung’s 11th August Unpacked Event.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 feature a minimal design and feature a new colour scheme in a glossy finish. It features three microphones (two external, one internal) for better ANC and two speakers, a woofer and a tweeter.

The Buds2 will be available in White, Black, Purple, and Green colour option, and the square case will be white on the outside, while the inside will match the accompanying Buds2.

The case will offer 2.5w wireless charging, and hold 472 mAh, while the Buds2 will house a 61 mAh battery. This is a big upgrade for the case (from 270 mAh) though the actual headphones are down from 85 mAh and will offer 20h with ANC and 29h playback time without.

The full spec sheet has also been leaked via WalkingCat.

The Galaxy Buds 2 is expected to retail for around 159 euro.