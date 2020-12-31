We are only 2 weeks away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung’s new generation of truly wireless headphones, and in preparation, the company has started updating its support site for the accessory.

A support page for the headphone has shown up on Samsung’s Canadian website, but as yet little information besides the SM-R190 model name is provided.

Fortunately, we know nearly everything already.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will have the same in-ear design as the older Buds and Buds+, but with the usual improved sound quality, improved Ambient mode, and better Active Noise Cancellation than the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

The more conical design of the buds suggests the headphones will also be seated a lot deeper in your ear than before.

The latest rumours suggest they will cost a reasonable $199 in USA, and 229 Euro in Europe.

Comparison of Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro:

via Roland Quandt