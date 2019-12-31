Samsung is all set to hold a special event for its upcoming flagship Galaxy S11 series of smartphones in February. In this event, the company is also expected to release the much-awaited Galaxy Buds successor -the Galaxy Buds+.

While we don’t know much about the Galaxy Buds+, a recent listing on the Bluetooth Launch Studio website confirms the name is as so. It also provides confirmation that the earbuds will provide support for the Bluetooth 5.0 standard.

In more recent news, the Galaxy Buds+ have just appeared on the MIIT certification website of China- which further suggests its imminent launch.

The information about the price is also not known at this moment, but we expect the price range of the Galaxy Buds+ will be under $150.

If you haven’t seen them already, check out these leaked videos which give us a glimpse of what the earbuds will look like:

Source: droidshout