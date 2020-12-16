Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Book S with Intel Core i5 hybrid processor now available for $800

In May, Samsung announced the Intel-version of the Galaxy Book S laptop. This variant of Galaxy Book S is powered by the Intel Core i5-L16G7 Lakefield processor (Intel Core processor with Intel Hybrid Technology) and it is the first laptop in the market to feature this new Intel processor. You can now buy this laptop for $799 (was $949) from Amazon US.
Highlights of Galaxy Book S:
- Lightweight at just 950g and only 11.8mm at its thickest point.
- A fan-less design allows the Galaxy Book S to be slimmer than traditional laptops and helps it to run noiselessly.
- Outdoor Mode on Galaxy Book S will instantly boost brightness to 600 nits using a two-key shortcut.
- Offers up to 512GB of storage and 8GB RAM.
- With Intel’s Foveros 3D stacking technology and a hybrid CPU architecture, Galaxy Book S efficiently provides an exceptional laptop performance.
Galaxy Book S Tech specs:
|Galaxy Book S
|OS
|Windows 10 Home / Pro
|Display
|13.3? FHD TFT LCD Display with Touch Screen Panel
|Dimension
|305.2 x 203.2 x 6.2 ~ 11.8 mm
|Weight
|950g
|CPU
|Intel Core processor with Intel Hybrid Technology
|Graphic
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Memory
|8GB RAM (LPDDR4x)
|Storage
|256/512GB eUFS, MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)
|Camera
|1MP
|Battery
|42Wh
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v 5.0
|Ports
|2 USB-C, 1 Headphone out/Mic-in Combo, MicroSD Multi-media Card Reader
|Sensors
|Fingerprint Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor (Keyboard Backlit on/off), Hall Sensor
|Authentication
|Windows Hello sign in with fingerprint
|Audio
|Quad Stereo Speakers: Sound by AKG
Immersive sound with Dolby Atmos technology
Comments