Samsung announces Galaxy Book Pro laptop targeting business customers

Samsung today announced the new Galaxy Book Pro laptop targeting business customers. The Galaxy Book Pro will be available in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch versions and each less than half an inch thin. The exterior of this laptop is made from aerospace-grade aluminum for better durability. It also comes with Super AMOLED display for great viewing experience. Thanks to the Intel Evo-certified 11th Gen Core Processor, you can expect great performance and battery life from this laptop. Since it is a business laptop, Windows 10 Pro is pre-installed and it is upgradeable to Windows 11 Pro in the coming months.
Pricing and Availability:
Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro for business are now available in the U.S. through samsung.com/business, National Solution Providers, including CDW, Insight, and Connections, and also Samsung’s distribution partners including: TD Synnex, D&H, and Ingram Micro. Pricing starts at $899
Source: Samsung