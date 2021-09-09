Samsung announces Galaxy Book Pro laptop targeting business customers

by Pradeep

 

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

Samsung today announced the new Galaxy Book Pro laptop targeting business customers. The Galaxy Book Pro will be available in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch versions and each less than half an inch thin. The exterior of this laptop is made from aerospace-grade aluminum for better durability. It also comes with Super AMOLED display for great viewing experience. Thanks to the Intel Evo-certified 11th Gen Core Processor, you can expect great performance and battery life from this laptop. Since it is a business laptop, Windows 10 Pro is pre-installed and it is upgradeable to Windows 11 Pro in the coming months.

Pricing and Availability:

Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro for business are now available in the U.S. through samsung.com/business, National Solution Providers, including CDW, Insight, and Connections, and also Samsung’s distribution partners including: TD Synnex, D&H, and Ingram Micro. Pricing starts at $899

Source: Samsung

