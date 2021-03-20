Evan Blass aka evLeaks has posted specs and images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Gallery

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a conventional laptop available in 13 an 15 inch screen size and two colours, blue and silver, and will offer 11th gen Intel processors, optional embedded or discrete (nVidia MX450) graphics and Full HD AMOLED displays, with Thunderbolt 4 and LTE cellular connectivity.

Gallery

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a convertible with S-Pen support and will also be available in 13 and 15 inch screen sizes and two colours, navy and gold. The device will also be powered by 11th gen Intel processors, and offer optional embedded or discrete (nVidia MX450) graphics and Full HD AMOLED displays, with Thunderbolt 4 and LTE cellular connectivity.

Pricing and release date have not yet been leaked, but we can expect more information in April at an Unpacked event for PC.