Samsung announces Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Odyssey, and Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G in the US

Samsung today announced the availability of Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Odyssey, and Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G Windows 11 devices in the US.
Samsung Galaxy Book features:
- 11th gen Intel Core processor
- A full-metal casing and a classic look and feel
- 15.6-inch full-HD touchscreen
- Dedicated graphics card
- Dolby Atmos surround-sound
- Available in Silver, will start at $749.99
Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey features:
- 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU
- 83Wh high capacity-battery
- Built-in Odyssey Control app, which lets you oversee CPU, GPU, and RAM usage, or even monitor fan speed
- Full-HD 15.6? screen with an anti-glare treatment, a brightness of 300 nits, 170° viewing angle and 5.4-mm slim bezel
- Full metal casing, and a futuristic beveled design
- Available in Mystic Black, starts at $1,399.99
Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G features:
- With 5G, you get the benefits of virtually zero lag, plus an added layer of security not offered by public Wi-Fi
- AMOLED FHD 13.3-inch touchscreen
- Weighing less than 2.5 pounds
- Intel Evo-verified 11th Gen Core Processor
- Included S Pen — now bigger, so it feels more comfortable in your hand
- Featuring a Mystic Silver finish, starts at $1,399.99
Samsung Galaxy Book is available today, while both Galaxy Book Odyssey and Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G will be available on November 11.
Source: Samsung
