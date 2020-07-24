Windows 10 on ARM initiative is yet to meet the success that Microsoft wanted, but that didn’t lead to the Redmond giant giving up on the idea of an ARM PC, at least not yet. In fact, Microsoft and other PC manufacturers are likely to be feeling more hopeful than ever before about the future of ARM PCs as Apple recently announced its strategy to move from Intel to ARM-based Macs. Unlike ARM-based Macs, which will be powered by Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip, ARM-based PCs are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor. Besides Qualcomm, Samsung is another major chip manufacturer that is reportedly working an ARM-based chip for Windows 10 PCs.

It’s now being reported that Samsung is developing a new Exynos processor, which might be based on 5nm Exynos 1000, for Windows 10 PCs. This, however, isn’t the first time Samsung is trying to build its own ARM processor for Windows 10 PCs. According to SamMobile, the company has already developed a PC-specific version of the Exynos 990, but it isn’t confident enough on the chipset.

There are rumors that for Android smartphones, Exynos 1000 will use AMD graphics, but there is a possibility that Samsung might not follow the same strategy for Windows 10 PCs — Exynos 1000 might not have the GPU part from AMD on PCs. Beyond that, we don’t know much about Samsung’s rumored ARM chip for Windows 10 PCs, nor do we know anything about the official launch date. Nevertheless, if Samsung launches an ARM processor to power Windows 10 PCs, it’s likely that the company will first use it to power the Galaxy Book S-like thin-and-light laptops.

While Samsung is yet to make an official announcement regarding the project, companies like Samsung developing ARM processors for PCs is definitely a good sign for the future of ARM PCs and gives us hope that the Windows 10 on ARM initiative will eventually be a success, or at least it has the potential to be a success.