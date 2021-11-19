Samsung Black Friday offer: Get up to $250 off and a free pair of Buds 2 with foldable smartphones

Samsung has started its Black Friday sale early for its foldable lineup. You can now save up to $250 and get a free pair of Galaxy Buds2 when you purchase the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones. These offers are available both on Amazon and Samsung.com. Find the links to order these devices below.

About Galaxy Z Fold3:

Charged at the Speed of Life: Stay in charge, not beholden to your charger; With 25W Super Fast Charging, you can spend less time charging and more time taking care of business

Two Screens, Many Ways to Flex Them: Do more of what you love at the same time with Galaxy Flex Mode; Fold it at any angle and hold it any way you like — or go hands free and not hold it at all

Hyper Fast Speed: Live life in the fast lane with built-in 5G connectivity and hyper-fast processing power

Multiple Windows Get More Done: Start working smarter not harder with three multi-windows that allow you to schedule, edit, and build presentations in a snap — or take notes with the S Pen

120Hz AMOLED 2X Screen: Everything looks brilliant on this big, beautiful, clear display, offering a mesmerizing and dynamic viewing experience

Nearly Invisible Camera: Take in an incredible uninterrupted view with a true edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to our first-ever Under Display Camera

Expansive Screen: See more and do more with the ultimate folding mobile phone screen that puts a super slim tablet right in your pocket

About Galaxy Z Flip3:

Flex Your Best Angle: With Flex Mode, just unfold your mobile phone’s screen to your best angle for hands-free pics and video calls; Choose what you want to capture, set it down, stand back and shoot your best shot

A Camera That Goes Steady: Thanks to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3’s Super Steady* feature, you can just set it down and strike a pose for picture perfect selfies

Ultra Compact, Ultra Cool: Show off your style game without the tradeoffs; With a compact design that unfolds, you don’t have to compromise screen size for your favorite outfit

Array of Colors: Whether you’re into sophisticated neutrals or vibrant tones, you’ll turn heads with every take; Complete your look with statement-making color choices of Phantom Black, Lavender, Green, or Cream

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G charges fast so your moments last. Blast through a single charge with 15W fast charging.* There’s a right time for downtime, and a low-battery signal isn’t it.

All Your Notifications, Front and Center: Control your cellphone, even when it’s folded shut; Galaxy Z Flip3 notifies you on the external cover screen, so you can view notifications and check the weather