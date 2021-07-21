Salesforce has completed its acquisition of Slack

Last year, Salesforce announced its plans to acquire Slack Technologies, Inc, the popular enterprise communications platform for about $27 billion. Today, Salesforce announced that it has completed the acquisition of Slack. Inside Salesforce, Slack will continue to operate under the Slack brand and will continue to be led by CEO and Co-Founder Stewart Butterfield.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Slack as part of the Salesforce family, combining the #1 CRM and the trailblazing digital platform for the work anywhere world,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce. “Together we’ll define the future of enterprise software, creating the digital HQ that enables every organization to deliver customer and employee success from anywhere.”

“We’ve learned over the past year that the workplace isn’t snapping back to the way it was,” said Bret Taylor, President and Chief Operating Officer of Salesforce. “Together, Slack and Salesforce Customer 360 will give every company in the world a single source of truth for their business and a single platform for connecting employees, customers, and partners with each other and the apps they use every day.”

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rethink and reshape how and where we work,” said Stewart Butterfield, Slack CEO and Co-Founder. “Salesforce and Slack are uniquely positioned to lead this historic shift to a digital-first world. I could not be more excited for what’s to come.”

Source: Salesforce