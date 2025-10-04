Best Free Audiobook Apps For IPhone & Android

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Listening to audiobooks is a fantastic way to enjoy literature, learn new skills, or simply relax while multitasking. Fortunately, a plethora of free audiobook apps are available for both iPhone and Android users. These apps provide access to a vast library of titles, making it easier than ever to immerse yourself in a good book wherever you go.

With so many options available, finding the best free audiobook app can be overwhelming. This article will guide you through the top contenders, highlighting their key features and benefits to help you choose the perfect app for your listening needs. Let’s dive in to discover the best options that won’t cost you a dime.

What Are the Best Free Audiobook Apps?

Libby, by OverDrive

Libby is a fantastic option for anyone with a library card. This app connects you to your local library’s digital collection, allowing you to borrow audiobooks and ebooks for free. It’s an environmentally friendly and cost-effective way to access a wide range of titles. Libby offers a seamless listening experience with features like adjustable playback speed, bookmarks, and offline listening.

Libby’s integration with local libraries makes it an invaluable resource for avid readers and listeners. The ability to borrow books digitally eliminates the need for physical trips to the library and the risk of late fees. Simply sign in with your library card and start exploring the extensive collection.

Key Features:

Access to library’s digital collection

Adjustable playback speed

Bookmarks

Offline listening

Pricing: Free (requires a library card)

Spotify

While primarily known for music streaming, Spotify also offers a growing selection of audiobooks within its platform. Many popular titles are available for free with a Spotify Premium subscription. Spotify’s familiar interface and cross-platform compatibility make it a convenient choice for users already invested in the Spotify ecosystem.

Spotify’s entry into the audiobook market provides a compelling alternative to dedicated audiobook apps. The ability to seamlessly switch between music and audiobooks within the same app enhances the overall listening experience. With a vast user base and a constantly expanding library, Spotify is poised to become a major player in the audiobook space.

Key Features:

Access to audiobooks with Premium subscription

Familiar interface

Cross-platform compatibility

Offline listening

Pricing: Free (with ads) or Premium (ad-free with audiobook access) – $10.99/month

Google Play Books

Google Play Books is a versatile app that allows you to purchase and listen to audiobooks directly from the Google Play Store. While not entirely free, Google often offers free audiobook samples and promotional deals. The app also supports uploading your own audiobook files, giving you complete control over your library.

Google Play Books integrates seamlessly with other Google services, making it easy to access your audiobooks across multiple devices. The app offers a range of customization options, including adjustable playback speed, sleep timer, and chapter navigation. With a vast selection of titles and a user-friendly interface, Google Play Books is a solid choice for audiobook enthusiasts.

Key Features:

Purchase audiobooks from Google Play Store

Upload your own audiobook files

Adjustable playback speed

Sleep timer

Pricing: Varies per audiobook; free samples available

Audible

Audible, an Amazon company, is the leading provider of audiobooks. While it operates on a subscription basis, Audible frequently offers a free trial that includes a free audiobook. During the trial period, you can explore Audible’s vast library and experience its premium features, such as Whispersync and chapter navigation.

Audible’s extensive library, coupled with its innovative features, makes it a top choice for audiobook lovers. The Whispersync feature allows you to seamlessly switch between reading and listening to a book, picking up exactly where you left off. With exclusive content and a user-friendly interface, Audible provides an unparalleled audiobook experience.

Key Features:

Extensive library of audiobooks

Whispersync feature

Exclusive content

Chapter navigation

Pricing: Free trial (includes one free audiobook), then $14.95/month

Feature Comparison

Feature Libby (OverDrive) Spotify (Premium) Google Play Books Audible Library Access Local Library Limited Selection Google Play Store Vast Library Price Free $10.99/month Varies $14.95/month Offline Playback Yes Yes Yes Yes Key Benefit Free Access Music & Books Upload Own Files Exclusive Content

Tips For Enjoying Audiobooks

Experiment with playback speed: Adjusting the playback speed can help you consume audiobooks more efficiently or slow them down for better comprehension.

Use a sleep timer: Set a sleep timer to automatically stop playback after a certain period, preventing you from missing parts of the book if you fall asleep.

Go to the settings menu in your audiobook app. Look for the “Sleep Timer” option. Choose the desired duration.

Listen during commutes or workouts: Audiobooks are a great way to make the most of your commute or workout time.

Download your audiobooks for offline listening. Use headphones or earbuds for a distraction-free experience. Focus on the story while you exercise or travel.

Discover Your Next Favorite Audiobook

With the apps mentioned above, you can easily discover a world of free and affordable audiobooks right at your fingertips. Whether you prefer borrowing from your local library, enjoying audiobooks with your music, or exploring a vast collection of titles, there’s an app out there that’s perfect for you.

FAQ

What is the best free audiobook app?

Libby, by OverDrive, is often considered the best free audiobook app because it allows you to borrow audiobooks from your local library.

Are there any completely free audiobook apps?

Yes, Libby is completely free as long as you have a library card. Spotify also offers some free audiobooks with a Premium subscription.

Can I listen to audiobooks offline?

Yes, most audiobook apps, including Libby, Spotify, Google Play Books, and Audible, allow you to download audiobooks for offline listening.

How do I get free audiobooks on my iPhone or Android?

You can get free audiobooks by using Libby to borrow from your local library, taking advantage of free trials offered by Audible, or finding promotional deals on Google Play Books.

