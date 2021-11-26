The Roblox Corporation is suing the controversial Roblox content creator Benjamin Robert Simon, also known as Ruben Sim, for leading a “cybermob” and terrorizing the platform and its developers.

Alleging that Simon “commits and encourages unlawful acts designed to injure Roblox and its users,” The Roblox Corporation is reportedly looking for a staggering $1.6 million in damages according to Kotaku.

According to Roblox’s lawyers, Simon was originally banned for “harassing users and using racist and homophobic slurs, as well as for sexual harassment and uploading photos of Adolf Hitler.” Despite being banned, Simon continued to access the platform by reportedly hacking and using other users accounts.

Additionally, Roblox’s lawyers alleged that Simon posted “terrorist threats” which shut down the Roblox Developers Conference in San Francisco back in October. These threats included claiming that San Francisco police were “searching for notorious Islamic Extremist” at the event, as well as tweeting “Don’t come to RDC tomorrow.”

If you’ve managed to not hear of it until now, Roblox is a gaming platform predominantly for younger players which is worth a staggering $45 billion. Users are able to play or develop a wide variety of games and experiences on the platform, which can even be used to make money.