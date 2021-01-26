The Microsoft Surface Duo, Microsoft’s only phone, is set to arrive in Europe soon, and, according to the Surface Duo subreddit, the device has made a brief appearance at French retailer Darty.com.

There, the listing revealed the pricing of the handset, and also that the European model will have something the US version does not have – 8 GB of RAM.

The listing includes 3 items:

MICROSOFT SURFACE DUO 6GB RAM 128GB 4G+ GLACIER 1549,99 Euro ($1,885.76)

MICROSOFT SURFACE DUO 8GB RAM 256GB 4G+ GLACIER 1649,99 Euro ($2,007.41)

MICROSOFT SURFACE DUO BUMPER – GRAPHITE 44,99 Euro ($54.74)

When we subtract VAT (19.6%), which is included in the price in Europe, the pricing is comparable, but of course, you cant buy an 8GB model in the USA, which may somewhat make up for the handset arriving 3 months late.

The listing is not currently visible on Darty, so we can not confirm the numbers, and of course, the retailer may have made a mistake when entering the details, but an 8GB version would satisfy many who complained the multi-screened multi-tasking device needed more RAM.