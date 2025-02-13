Report: Xbox's upcoming next-gen console has been approved

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Xbox is now moving forward with its next-gen console hardware, although the launch of Xbox Series X/S wasn’t too long ago.

According to sources from Windows Central, the new Xbox has already passed the initial pitch stages and received full approval from Microsoft. This means, that Xbox is making real progress in its plans for the future hardware, although a reveal isn’t expected any time soon.

The report also mentions that Microsoft is bringing more Xbox first-party games to Sony’s PlayStation. The laundry list includes titles like Forza Horizon 5, the new Indiana Jones, and Age of Empires. Hellblade 2, a previous Xbox exclusive, is also launching on PS5 in April 2025.

Xbox hardware sales have recently dropped 29% year-over-year, leading to a 7% decline in gaming revenue. Despite this, Xbox Game Pass saw record-breaking growth, with a 30% rise in its PC subscriber base boosted by titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Recently, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, confirmed that Xbox games will be available on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. While specific game titles are yet to be confirmed, reports suggest popular games like Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 could be included.

Sony, Microsoft’s rival in gaming, has also recently revealed its Q3 FY24 report.

The company has shipped 9.5 million PS5 units during the period, bringing the total to 74.9 million units since launch. This surge is attributed to the holiday season, contributing to a record $11.05 billion in quarterly revenue.