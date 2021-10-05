Samsung’s folding phones are more durable than ever in their 3rd generation, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 surviving some pretty extreme drop tests for example.

You may therefore be tempted to be less careful with the devices, for example throwing them onto your bed or up and down in the air. That is probably a bad idea.

A user on Naver reports that Samsung automatically records an abuse log on their phone, recording episodes of freefall when the device was supposedly dropped.

Any falls of over 1 metre are recorded as abuse, and grounds for refusing a warranty repair, even though the handset may not be scratched or otherwise outwardly damaged.

The news is in principle not much different from the notorious water damage sensor, which could also be triggered by simply having the phone in the room when you have a shower.

In short, while nonchalantly throwing your phone onto a soft surface may look very cool, you may live to regret it later.

via Tron