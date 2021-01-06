Facebook rolling out the redesigned Facebook Pages experience

Facebook today announced the roll out of the redesigned Facebook Pages experience that allows users to easily build community and achieve their business objectives. This new Pages experience will be available to all Facebook Pages in the upcoming months.

What’s new in the new Facebook Pages experience:

Redesigned layout that’s simpler and more intuitive

that’s simpler and more intuitive Dedicated News Feed to discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans

to discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans Easy navigation between personal profile and Pages

between personal profile and Pages Updated task-based admin controls giving trusted Page admins full control or partial access

giving trusted Page admins full control or partial access Actionable insights and more relevant notifications

and more relevant notifications Safety and integrity features to detect spammy content and impersonator accounts

You can learn more about these new improvements from the source link below.

Source: Facebook