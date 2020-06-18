You can now create a real time poll in Microsoft Outlook

by Pradeep

 

Thanks to the native Microsoft Forms integration, you can now create an instant, real time poll easily within an email message in Outlook. Once you send the poll, recipients can vote directly in email without opening the poll link in a separate browser window.You can also check poll results in the voting card without any delay. Since this new Poll feature is now pre-installed in Outlook, you no longer need to install the add-in.

Here’s how to create a poll in Outlook:

  1. In a new email message, go to the Insert tab, and then click Poll.

    Note: You can also find the poll on the Options tab > Use Voting Buttons > Poll.

  2. The Poll pane opens and is ready for you to type your first question and two options.
  3. To add additional options, click + Add option.
  4. When you’re done adding options, you can decide if you want responders to only select a single answer or multiple answers. If you want to allow multiple answers, toggle the Multiple answers button to the right so that it turns green.
  5. Click Insert poll into email.

This new Poll experience will be available in Outlook for Windows, Outlook for Mac and Outlook on the web.

Source: Microsoft

