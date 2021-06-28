Amazon is offering a handsome $22.25 discount on the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse. You can get the mouse at a price point of $27.74, down from $49.99 — $22.25 cheaper than the original price. You can read the product description below.

The Razer DeathAdder essential retains the classic ergonomic form that’s been a hallmark of previous Razer DeathAdder generations. Its sleek and distinct body is designed for comfort, allowing you to maintain high levels of performance throughout long gaming marathons, so you’ll never falter in the heat of battle.

Features highlight

High-Precision 6,400 DPI Optical Sensor: Offers on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment through dedicated DPI buttons (reprogrammable) for gaming and creative work

Durable Mechanical Switches: Supports up to 10 million clicks, backed by a 2 year warranty

Ridged, Rubberized Scroll Wheel for Maximum Accuracy: Small, tactile bumps increases grip and allows for more controlled scrolling in high-stakes gaming situations

5 Programmable Buttons: Allows for button remapping and assignment of complex macro functions through Razer Synapse

You can now buy the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse at a discounted price here from Amazon.