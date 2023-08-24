Razer Kishi V2 Xbox Edition is here and it will redefine mobile gaming for the years to come

Razer Kishi V2 Xbox Edition is now available in the US and Canada, and Razen promises that it will change the mobile gaming experience. The Kishi V2 Xbox Edition line wants to blend console gaming with mobile devices, and the tech company says that this line will seamlessly combine both.

At Razer, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in mobile gaming. With the Kishi V2 line and the extended availability of the Razer Edge, we are empowering gamers to enjoy the full potential of what mobile gaming has to offer.

The Razer Kishi V2 Xbox Edition comes in 2 editions: Razer Kishi V2 Pro for Android (Xbox Edition) and Kishi V2 for iPhone (Xbox Edition), and they are the result of years of experience in building handheld peripherals.

As with the Xbox controllers, these peripherals will carry out the precision controls, ergonomic comfort, and the design layout of the controllers to Android and iPhone users, enabling you to play AAA games on mobile devices, much more intuitive and naturally.

If you’re already familiar with Xbox controllers, the peripherals from the Razer Kishi V2 Xbox Edition line will suit you perfectly. Plus, they will automatically integrate with Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Remote Play, and supported streaming platforms and native games.

Razer Kishi V2 Xbox Edition: availability and price

Razer Kishi V2 for iPhone (Xbox Edition) – Available in the USA and Canada

$119.99 USD MSRP

Razer.com, RazerStores & Authorized Resellers – August 23rd, 2023

Razer Kishi V2 Pro for Android (Xbox Edition) – Available in the USA and Canada

$149.99 USD MSRP

Razer.com, RazerStores & Authorized Resellers – August 23rd, 2023

Will you try them? If you do so, let us know your experience with them.