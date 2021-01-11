During CES 2021 Qualcomm announced a new generation ultrasonic fingerprint reader to be used in future smartphones with in-display fingerprint readers.

Their new second-generation 3D Sonic Sensor, at 8mm x 8mm, has a 77% larger scan area and the sensor is 50% faster, and Qualcomm says its the thinnest and most reliable.

Qualcomm says the sensor should become available in “early 2021” and it is not clear if it will be showing up in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series, though it should be guaranteed for fall flagships.

via TheVerge