PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile coming soon to India with Microsoft Azure-powered data security

Last year, KRAFTON, the parent company of PUBG Corporation, announced that it will host its portfolio of multiplatform products on Microsoft Azure. Today, KRAFTON announced that it will relaunch PUBG in India as Battleground Mobile India. Battleground Mobile India will be a free-to-play game. To improve user data security, KRAFTON will use Microsoft Azure to store users’ personal information and data. Also, Azure ensures compliance with India’s data privacy laws.

Lim Woo-yon, head of Battleground Mobile Headquarters, said, “Battleground Mobile India is nearing its launch, which many Indian fans have been waiting for. We are currently preparing pre-orders, and there are also a variety of in-game events and content, including limited edition costumes to commemorate the launch. In addition, we will organize various gaming competitions and leagues to foster India’s esports ecosystem.”

Source: Krafton