Yesterday’s PlayStation 5 reveal finally showed off the divisive look of Sony’s next-gen console, but some didn’t expect the PS5 size comparisons that would reveal the sheer size of this lad.

Gamers quickly took to Twitter to show off their thoughts on the PS5 size comparison; each comparison was built on the universal size of the console’s USB ports and internal disc drive.

Judging by the PlayStation 5 size comparisons, the next-gen PlayStation console is substantially taller than all of the consoles over the past three generations. It’s about a quarter larger than Microsoft’s Xbox Series X; the PlayStation 5 is even taller than the original Xbox One.

Size of that! Not sure it'll even fit in my TV unit. Bigger than the OG PS3, ffs #ps5 pic.twitter.com/dH8SQHL9Ze — phil swire (@milkand2sugars_) June 12, 2020

The standard PlayStation 5 will be a tad larger than the discless PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. In fact, the normal PS5 looks like it kinda has a weird growth on one side of it.

What do you think about the size of the PlayStation 5? Are you in awe at the size of this lad or are you more like, “Yeah, it’s a bit on the big size but I’ve seen bigger!” Tell us your thoughts on the next-gen console in the comments below. Or not, it’s your choice.