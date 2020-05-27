The Project xCloud May update has granted players access to a handful of awesome games to play through Microsoft’s streaming service.

The new games added in the Project xCloud May update are as follows:

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The little spirit Ori is no stranger to peril, but it will take more than bravery to reunite a family, heal a broken land, and discover Ori’s true destiny. Embark on an all-new adventure in this highly anticipated sequel to the award winning Ori and the Blind Forest.

Batman: Arkham Knight

In the explosive finale to the Arkham series, The Scarecrow returns to unite an impressive roster of super villains, including Penguin, Two-Face and Harley Quinn. Batman: Arkham Knight introduces Rocksteady’s Batmobile, which is drivable for the first time in the franchise.

Mortal Kombat X

Mortal Kombat X combines unparalleled, cinematic presentation with all new gameplay. For the first time, players can choose from multiple variations of each character impacting both strategy and fighting style.

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

The Caped Crusader joins forces with the super heroes of the DC Comics universe and blasts off to outer space to stop the evil Brainiac from destroying Earth. Using the power of the Lantern Rings, Brainiac shrinks worlds to add to his twisted collection of miniature cities from across the universe. Now the greatest super heroes and the most cunning villains must unite and journey to different Lantern Worlds to collect the Lantern Rings and stop Brainiac before it’s too late.

Pillars of Eternity

Paradox Arctic has adapted this unmissable RPG for an entirely new audience on major consoles — bringing Pillars’ fantastical world, tactical combat, and unforgettable story to fans on a whole new platform. Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition includes all previously released additional content from the PC version, including all DLC and expansions in a single package.

