Prime Gaming’s May offerings have been announced with a bevvy of new games added to their library as well as the usual assortment of rewards for Prime members.

For May, Amazon’s Prime Gaming is adding five games to its library, the list this time around features Yoku’s Island Express, Beholder, The Blind Prophet, A Blind Legend, and Healer’s Quest.

As always, this month also brings a selection of in-game items across a variety of titles so there will likely be something for you if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

FIFA 21 – Claim the Exclusive Prime Gaming 81+ OVR Player Pack including 1x guaranteed 81+ OVR Item and 4x rare gold player items.

Madden NFL 21 – Just in time for the 2021 NFL draft, be sure to grab 1x 89-95 OVR NAT Past Draft Player.

Rainbow Six Siege – This month, grab up to a week’s worth of Renown Boosters for Rainbow Six Siege gameplay before it expires on May 20.

Fall Guys – Pick up the Fitness Fiesta Costume + 3 Crowns, available until May 20.

Destiny 2 – Improve your arsenal with May’s offerings, including a Spicy Ramen Exotic Emote, Ikora’s Resolve Exotic Ship, Future Perfect Exotic Ghost Shell, and a Jagged Darksum Legendary Sparrow.

VALORANT – Prime Members can level up this month with a 200 IQ Spray.

League of Legends – Members can claim up to five mystery skin shards for the wildly popular team-based strategy game, League of Legends!

Red Dead Online – Prime Members can claim a Bounty Hunter License, Purple Bounty Wagon Tint, Varmint Rifle and other content/rewards.

Grand Theft Auto Online – May brings a ton of Grand Theft Auto Online content, with various GTA$ offers, a Submarine Sonar Station, discounts on a number of vehicles, weapons, and more!

We got some awesome drops coming for you in May with #PrimeGaming ? You can grab some of the content now like the Fitness Fiesta Bundle for @FallGuysGame ? Which drop are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/cTbfPeyE5S — PrimeGaming (@primegaming) April 29, 2021

As always, you can claim these rewards if you’re an Amazon Prime member by visiting the Prime Gaming website here.