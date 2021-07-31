While the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are expected to be cheaper than the 2020 generation, most of us do not have several thousand dollars to upgrade each year.

You can still pretend you have a brand-new device however by downloading the new official wallpaper for Samsung’s 2021 generation of foldables.

Gallery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to have a 6.23 inch external and 7.55 inch internal screen. This is more or less the same as the Fold 2, which had a 6.2 inch external and 7.5-7.6 inch internal screen, taking into account rounded corners.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, has 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512 GB storage capacity, 4,440 mAh battery and 25W fast charging support. It will also reportedly have an in-display fingerprint reader and an under-display front-facing camera. The device is expected to be slightly lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and also significantly cheaper. It will reportedly also be IPX8 waterproof. It will support Samsung’s S-Pen, but that, like the Samsung Galaxy S21, the pen will not have a dedicated silo in the device.

The 3 rear cameras are said to be 12 megapixel each) and it features two selfie cameras, internal (4 megapixel) and external (10 megapixel).

The internal under-screen camera is just barely discerned if you look closely in the right area in the image above.

According to a post on Naver, in Korea the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will cost around 1,900,000 – 1,999,000 KRW ($1,655 – $1,741) , down from 2,398,000 KRW at launch.

The devices are expected to be launched on the 11th of August 2021, with volume production already started.

via SamMobile